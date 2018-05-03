Sandalwood biggies took time to wish the newly married couple Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja on Wednesday evening, May 2 as they attended the couple's wedding reception held at White Petals in Palace Grounds. The event was graced by who's who of Sandalwood.

Notably, Challenging Star Darshan, Duniya Vijay, Dhananjay, Audthiya, music directors like Gurukiran, Hamsalekha, SV Rajendra Singh Babu, Priyanka Upendra, Ragini Dwivedi, Vijayalakshmi Singh, actress Rachita Ram, Srujan Lokesh and Crazy Star Ravichandran were spotted at the event. Their videos and pictures have now gone viral.

While Chiranjeevi Sarja wore a sherwani, Meghana Raj sported a traditional saree for the wedding reception.

In one video, Darshan is seen having a quick conversation with Meghana and Chiranjeevi and presents a flower bouquet. Before wishing the couple, he hugs the groom's uncle Arjun Sarja.

Earlier in the day, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot as per the Hindu customs at the same venue. Puneeth Rajkumar, Ramakrishna, TS Nagabharana, Saroja Devi, Girija Lokesh, Tarun Sudhir, Jayanthi, Lokanath, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sriram, Anirudh, SA Chinne Gowda, Vinay Rajkumar, Samyukta Hegde, Prajwal Devaraj and a few others were spotted at the wedding.

Prior to the Hindu wedding, Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had a white wedding at St Anthony's Church in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

After dating for over five years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level. Their relationship has been happily approved by both the families.