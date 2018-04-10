Ever since the entry of Reliance Jio, telecom operators in India have become generous with prices of their recharge plans and the kind of benefits they offer. Airtel, although a little late to the party, has also managed to cut down the prices of its data packs. The country's leading telecom operator has now launched a new Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan that offers a whopping 164 GB of 3G/4G mobile data with a validity of 82 days and a 2GB per day data cap.

The recharge plan comes in the wake of Jio's Rs 251 and BSNL's Rs 248 IPL 2018 plans. These plans, apart from offering data benefits, allow users to stream live matches during the tournament.

Airtel's new pack, though not branded as an IPL 2018-centric pack, offers a higher daily data cap (2GB/day) compared to other prepaid recharge plans from the company.

But, Airtel's new pack still cannot match the benefits that Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge pack offers.

Airtel Rs 499 prepaid recharge pack benefits

The new Rs 400 recharge plan offers free unlimited local and STD calls, free roaming and 100 free SMSes per day along with 2GB 4G/3G data per day. The pack has a total validity of 82 days, which amounts to 164GB of 4G/32 data throughout the entire validity period. If we calculate further, this roughly translates to Rs 3 per GB.

The bundled unlimited calls are limited to 300 minutes (5 hours) per day, and 1000 minutes (roughly 16.5 hours) a week. Calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute after that.

Airtel's similarly priced prepaid plans

Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid plan, in comparison, offers 1.4GB data per day with a validity of 82 days, totally 114.8 GB data.

Likewise, the Rs 509 recharge pack offers 1.4GB day per day over 90 days (totally 126GB data). Both packs offer unlimited calling, free roaming and 100 free SMSes per day just like the Rs 499 pack.

Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge pack benefits

Coming to Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge pack, it offers 2GB 4G data per day with an extended validity of 91 days. This amounts to a total 182 GB data over the validity period. The pack comes bundled with unlimited local and STD calls, free Roaming, 100 free SMSes per day. It also gives users complimentary subscription to Jio's App suite which includes access to JioTV, JioMusic among other apps.

Separately, Airtel has also introduced a high-speed 300Mbps broadband plan at an unbeatable price of Rs 2,199 per month. This new broadband plan offers 1200 GB of high-speed data along with unlimited local and STD calls. Airtel is also giving additional 1,000GB data free for users who purchase the plan online.