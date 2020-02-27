Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Which network is faster in India? Close
Airtel vs Reliance Jio: Which network is faster in India?

Airtel is a leading telecom provider in India with millions of subscribers. Airtel is also the only one to survive Reliance Jio's disruption in the telecom industry and continues to dominate. One of the biggest reasons for its continued success is the quality of service and competitive packages, which helped the telco survive the Jio wave.

Recently, both Airtel and Reliance Jio made some huge changes to their prepaid plans. As a result, consumers are confused as to which recharge packs suit them the best or offer better value. If you're an Airtel subscriber looking for prepaid plans with unlimited calls and data among other benefits, we've handpicked some of the best ones the telco has to offer in India.

Rs 249 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 1.5GB/day
Validity 28 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription
Rs 298 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 2GB/day
Validity 28 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription

Rs 398 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 3GB/day
Validity 28 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription

Rs 399 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 1.5GB/day
Validity 56 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription
Rs 449 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 2GB/day
Validity 56 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription

Rs 598 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 1.5GB/day
Validity 84 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription

Rs 698 plan

Calls Truly unlimited
Data 2GB/day
Validity 84 days
Other benefits 100 SMS/day, Hellotunes, Wync & Xtream subscription

Airtel also offers other plans with lower validity or limited data benefits to suit various needs of consumers. If subscribers wish for year-long validity, there are two plans at Rs 1,498 and Rs 2,398, which can be considered.