Reliance Jio recently revamped its prepaid plan offerings and came out with All-in-One plans. These packs come with FUP over the unlimited calling facility for calls made from its network to other networks. After the revision, some packs got discontinued, some got expensive, and others were left with reduced benefits. JioPhone exclusive prepaid plans also got the same treatment.

However, the telecom operator has now launched two new shorter validity recharge packs for JioPhone users that are priced at Rs 49 and Rs 69. We are listing down these plans and comparing them with the existing under Rs 100 prepaid packs of Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio new Rs 49, Rs 69 prepaid packs

The new Rs 49 prepaid plan for the JioPhone users comes with 14 days of validity and offers 2GB of total 4G data. The pack also offers 25 SMSes, unlimited on-net calling, and 250 minutes calling minutes for off-net calls. Additional benefits of Rs 49 plan include complimentary access to Jio apps. Earlier, Jio used to have a Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan with 28 days validity that offered 1GB data, unlimited voice calling, and 50 SMSes.

For those who want daily data benefits, the new Rs 69 prepaid plan for JioPhone users offers 0.5GB data per day. The pack comes with 14 days of validity period and also comes with unlimited on-net calling, 250 minutes FUP for off-net calling, and 25 SMSes. The Rs 69 plan also includes complimentary access to Jio apps.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 99 prepaid pack

Under Rs 100, Vodafone has only a single prepaid plan priced at Rs 99. It comes with a validity of 18 days and offers 1GB data and 100 SMS along with a free subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5. The pack also comes with truly unlimited calling to all networks.

Airtel's Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 99 prepaid plans

Bharti Airtel has two data packs that offer only data benefits without any calling or SMS benefits. The Rs 48 prepaid pack comes with 3GB data whereas the Rs 98 prepaid plan comes with 6GB data. Both plans have a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 99 prepaid plan comes with truly unlimited calling benefits along with 1GB data and 100 SMS. This pack, however, comes with only 18 days validity period. The additional benefits on the Rs 99 pack include a free subscription to Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music app.