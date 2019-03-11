OnePlus is dominating the headlines with rumours about the launch of the OnePlus 7 smartphone. But it looks like that's not the only product that will be launched at the upcoming event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau hinted at a possibility where the company might launch a rival to the popular AirPods, the second-best selling product in Apple's portfolio.

There's no concrete evidence that truly-wireless earphones will indeed be launched alongside OnePlus 7, but the rumour started making the rounds based on Lau's post on Weibo where he said how the removal of the headphone jack could bolster the development of wireless earphones.

It's worth pointing out, Lau did not specifically mention "truly" wireless earphones, but what could possibly top the already-existing critically-acclaimed Bullets Wireless earphones from last year. Clearly, an upgrade is overdue and what better way to justify the removal of 3.5mm headphone jack from its phones, which for a long time served a great USP.

Almost all premium smartphones come without a 3.5mm headphone jack, leaving users with the option to use Type-C compatible earphones or go completely wireless. Apple started a trend that no other brand could top and in the shortest span, AirPods grew to become one of the best-sellers of all time.

OnePlus, as a brand, has always resonated with the latest trends. Recently, it confirmed that OnePlus 7 won't have wireless charging support, going against the growing trend. But the introduction of new truly wireless earbuds could make up for the setback.

We've tried and tested OnePlus' Bullets Wireless earphones, and the neckband connected to in-ear magnetic plugs is a nice way into wireless earphones category. But OnePlus is constantly improving its products and it's only fitting to see a major design overhaul to a useful smartphone accessory.

OnePlus' truly wireless earbuds could throw a competition to Apple AirPods, if they are designed and priced right. In fact, it will go on to compete against Samsung Galaxy Buds and other options from brands like Sony and Bose as well.

We are still far from witnessing the official OnePlus 7 launch, which could either take place in May or June. Until then, a lot could change or evolve, so stay tuned for updates.