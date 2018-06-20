OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones
OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphonesOnePlus official website

OnePlus is enjoying all the attention it has been getting over the last few weeks. After the massive success of OnePlus 6 smartphone, which was critically-acclaimed worldwide by reviewers, the Chinese premium smartphone maker is celebrating another feat in India.

The much-anticipated OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones went on sale in India on Tuesday for the first time. The earphones have widely been praised for their features and affordable pricing. The demand is simply natural. As a result of an overwhelming demand, OnePlus Bullets Wireless earphones, which went on sale on Amazon India and OnePlus.in, were sold out in a matter of seconds.

OnePlus did not reveal how long the sale lasted or how many units were on sale, but the company's product manager Szymon Kopec revealed the earphones sold out in 40 seconds.

Flash sales are common for products that are in extreme demand. The trend has helped brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor and other online-exclusive brands to clear limited stock in a matter of minutes. But flash sales have widely been criticized by potential buyers, many of whom are met with disappointment.

Given the popularity and anticipation of OnePlus Bullets Wireless, it was natural for the sale to end in a flash. But several potential buyers waiting for the sale window to open at 12 noon online weren't too happy with the swift clearance of the stock.

Many disappointed fans even compared OnePlus to Xiaomi and called it a trick to amplify the demand for the earphones.

While there's no information on when the Bullets Wireless earphones would be available next, OnePlus will be sure to share the next sale details to all of its fans through social media channels. Stay tuned for updates.