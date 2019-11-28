Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become infamous for theft after several instances have been reported where flyers personal belongings were stolen from the security trays.

Electronic gadgets including mobile phones, airpods and power banks are being stolen from the security checkpoints and boarding gates of the airport, where the security is provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to the reports, at least four such cases of thefts have been reported in November alone. In most of these cases, the items were stolen by other passengers who were travelling to other destinations.

Woman loses her Apple Watch

A young woman named Stuti Shukla lost her Apple Watch last week at KIA. "The watch was traced by CISF personnel, who used CCTV footage and found that another passenger had stolen the watch and carried it all the way to Ranchi," reports TOI.

Many travellers have shared their bitter experience on social media. Many people have demanded a change in the security inspection system at the airport. Flyers claim that due to such incidents Bengaluru airport is getting a bad name.

In October, another passenger's Apple Watch was stolen by an employee of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL). An FIR was also lodged against the employee. In another incident, a passenger flying to Jodhpur from KIA on August lost her jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh from her check-in luggage.