A woman from Tamil Nadu's Hosur has filed a complaint after gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 10 lakh was stolen from her check-in luggage.

Shanti Soni, 40, was flying to Jodhpur from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru via Delhi on August 22, when one of her bags was broken open and the jewellery was stolen. She discovered the theft only upon reaching Jodhpur.

Soni filed an FIR with the Jodhpur police but the complaint was forwarded to the Bengaluru police. The city police, after reviewing the surveillance footage at KIA, responded that the jewellery was not stolen from Bengaluru airport.

According to reports, the police concluded that the jewellery was either stolen during transit in Delhi or in Jodhpur. The officials are likely to handover the case back to Jodhpur police.

Airport thefts have become fairly common in India, especially in Delhi, where the highest number of theft cases have been reported among airports in India, according to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security data.

Delhi airport and has maintained the record for three consecutive years, from 2016-2018. The cargo operations in several airports across India have been blamed for such incidents, where the people working have been caught or accused of stealing passengers' items.