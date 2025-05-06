As part of preparedness and public awareness measures, authorities will conduct a nationwide air raid mock drill tomorrow across several cities in India. Citizens may hear loud sirens or alarm sounds, which are part of this planned exercise.

While there is no cause for panic, it's important to understand what these sirens mean and how civilians are expected to respond, especially in the event of an actual emergency in the future.

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to do if you hear an air raid siren in India, including instructions for tomorrow's mock drill.

What does an Air Raid Siren mean?

An air raid siren is an emergency warning signal indicating a potential threat — usually from the air, such as missiles or aircraft attacks. While India is not in a state of war, these drills are essential to ensure public readiness and response protocols are in place.

During tomorrow's mock drill, sirens may sound like a wailing tone that rises and falls, usually lasting 1 to 2 minutes.

What should you do when you hear the siren?

1. Don't Panic

Recognize that tomorrow's drill is a planned exercise.

Stay calm and follow instructions from local authorities or building security.

2. Immediately seek shelter

Move indoors immediately. If you're already inside, stay there.

Avoid standing near windows, balconies, or open areas.

3. Turn off gas & electricity (If at home)

Switch off LPG, gas burners, and unnecessary electrical appliances.

This is a precaution to avoid accidental fires or damage in case of power fluctuations.

4. Stay low and away from glass

Move to the most interior room or a designated shelter area in your building.

Stay away from windows, mirrors, and glass doors.

5. If outdoors, lie flat or take cover

If you're in a public place with no immediate shelter, lie flat in a low area or behind a solid structure.

Use backpacks or jackets to protect your head.

6. Use emergency apps or radios

Tune into government advisories via radio, TV, or official apps like NDMA India, MyGov, or your local disaster management authority.

Avoid social media rumors — only follow verified updates.

7. Do not use roads unless instructed

Stay off roads unless evacuation is announced.

Emergency services will have the right of way; unnecessary movement may block their operations.

8. Follow all official instructions

Wait for an "All Clear" siren, which is usually a long, single-tone sound.

Until then, remain sheltered.

Purpose of the mock drill

How to respond without panic. How to guide children, elderly, and others to safety. How to stay informed through official channels.

The aim is to create a culture of civilian preparedness— a crucial aspect of national security and disaster response planning.

Areas where sirens may be heard

Authorities have advised that the mock drill will be conducted in select metro cities and border regions. The civil defence rehearsal will be held across 244 officially designated Civil Defence districts.

Tomorrow's mock drill comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The attack, which is reportedly backed by Pakistan-based groups, has escalated tensions between the two countries. If you hear the siren tomorrow, remember — it's a drill. But the experience might save lives someday.