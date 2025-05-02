In the aftermath of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left several personnel injured, Indian authorities have intensified digital crackdowns by blocking multiple Pakistan-based social media accounts accused of spreading misinformation and inciting unrest.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in coordination with security and intelligence agencies, has issued orders to block a growing number of Pakistani handles across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram. From celebrities to news accounts and leaders of the country, they've all faced the brunt of India's wrath on various platforms, drasitcally cutting their digital traffic from India.

Here's a complete list of all the Pakistani accounts across all platforms that have been blocked in India:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (@ShehbazSharifOfficial) Dawn News (@dawnnewspakistan) Irshad Bhatti (@IrshadBhatti01) SAMAA TV (@Samaatv) ARY NEWS (@ArynewsTvofficial) BOL NEWS (@BOLNewsofficial) Raftar (@raftartv) The Pakistan Reference (@ThePakistanReference) Geo News (@geonews) Samaa Sports (@SamaaSports) GNN (@gnnhdofficial) Uzair Cricket (@UzairCricket786) Umar Cheema Exclusive (@UmarCheemaExclusive) Asma Shirazi (@AsmaShiraziofficial) Muneeb Farooq (@muneebfarooqofficial) SUNO News HD (@SUNONewsHD) Razi Naama (@razinaama) Fawad Khan (@fawadkhan81) Hania Aamir (@haniaheheofficial) Mahira Khan (@mahirakhan) Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) Sanam Saeed (@sanammody) Bilal Abbas (@bilalabbas_khan) Iqra Aziz (@iiqraaziz) Imran Abbas (@imranabbas.official) Sajal Aly (@sajalaly) Wahaj Ali (@wahaj.official) Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (@arshadnadeem29) Babar Azam (@babarazam) Mohammed Rizwan (@mrizwanpak) Shaheen Shah Afridi (@ishaheenafridi10) ARY Digital (YouTube) Har Pal Geo (YouTube) Hum TV (YouTube)

(This is a developing list...)