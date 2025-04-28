Following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 27 civilians, Indian authorities have blocked access to several Pakistani media networks on YouTube. The action is part of a broader crackdown to prevent the spread of misinformation, glorification of terrorism, and inflammatory content aimed at destabilising peace efforts.

According to official sources, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels have been ordered blocked across India under emergency powers. The decision aligns with New Delhi's strong stance on zero tolerance toward any form of narrative that promotes or shields cross-border terrorism.

The crackdown comes days after terror groups linked to Pakistan orchestrated a brutal attack targeting tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran meadow area. It marks one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the region in recent years, prompting heightened security measures and diplomatic pressure globally.

Here's the list of Pakistani YouTube channels now blocked in India:

Dawn News (@dawnnewspakistan) Irshad Bhatti (@IrshadBhatti01) SAMAA TV (@Samaatv) ARY NEWS (@ArynewsTvofficial) BOL NEWS (@BOLNewsofficial) Raftar (@raftartv) The Pakistan Reference (@ThePakistanReference) Geo News (@geonews) Samaa Sports (@SamaaSports) GNN (@gnnhdofficial) Uzair Cricket (@UzairCricket786) Umar Cheema Exclusive (@UmarCheemaExclusive) Asma Shirazi (@AsmaShiraziofficial) Muneeb Farooq (@muneebfarooqofficial) SUNO News HD (@SUNONewsHD) Razi Naama (@razinaama)

Collectively, these channels command over 63 million subscribers worldwide and were flagged for either spreading false narratives, glorifying terrorist elements, or inciting hostility against India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly took this decision after coordination with security and intelligence agencies. Additionally, India conveyed strong concerns to international media bodies, signalling it will actively monitor foreign reporting on terrorism-related events going forward.