On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad's airport. The aircraft, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, went down in the Meghani Nagar area, just outside the airport perimeter.

Firsthand observations and scene details

Residents in Meghani Nagar described hearing a loud explosion and witnessing the aircraft engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke was visible from several kilometers away. Debris and burning wreckage fell into a densely populated area, causing panic.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, police, and medical teams, arrived quickly. Roads were sealed off, and a corridor was created to move the injured to hospitals. Rescue teams are still searching for survivors and recovering remains.

The crash site shows the aircraft's fuselage severely damaged, with scattered debris and ongoing firefighting operations. The area is cordoned off for safety and investigation.

Official and government response

The highest levels of government have directed all resources toward rescue and relief operations, with instructions for immediate medical assistance and coordination between state and central agencies.

Air India and aviation authorities are focused on supporting families, managing the crisis, and investigating the incident.

Likely causes and investigation status

The pilots issued a distress call shortly after takeoff, indicating a critical emergency. Communication with air traffic control ceased soon after.

Initial data shows the plane reached a low altitude before entering a rapid descent and crashing within minutes of departure.

Early focus is on possible technical malfunction, loss of engine power, or control system failure soon after takeoff. Weather conditions were reported as normal.

There is no evidence at this stage of human error, sabotage, or external interference. Both pilots were experienced and well-trained.

Persons behind the accident

There are no indications of deliberate wrongdoing or criminal negligence. The investigation will examine maintenance records, crew actions, and aircraft systems as standard procedure.

The flight was operated by an experienced captain and first officer.

Expert views

Aviation safety experts note that a crash so soon after takeoff often points to catastrophic mechanical failure or loss of thrust, possibly due to engine or flight control issues.

The investigation is at a preliminary stage, with recovery and analysis of flight data expected to provide crucial answers.

The aircraft type involved has a strong safety record, making such incidents rare. Experts urge against speculation until more data is available.

Casualties and passenger details

Onboard were 242 people, including Indian and foreign nationals.

Injured passengers are being treated at hospitals. The number of fatalities and the identities of those lost have not been officially confirmed. There are no reports that any prominent government officials were on board.

This crash is one of the gravest aviation disasters in recent years. Rescue and recovery operations continue, and a full investigation is underway to determine the exact cause. Authorities are prioritizing accurate information and care for those affected. The nation's thoughts remain with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this tragedy.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.