Air India's flight AI171 crashes in Ahmedabad, airline shares update

Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with over two hundred passengers aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, said the airline.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details," Air India said, sharing an update on its X handle.

Officials are yet to release any official information about the casualties or the reason behind the crash.

Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances were rushed to the spot for relief and containment efforts. Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.

Meanwhile, TV reports said that an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying over 250 passengers crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight that was going to London went down between 1 pm and 2 pm.

The police have diverted traffic from the area.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood to have spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the plane crash, regarding all possible Central assistance.