The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its preliminary report on the Air India flight AI171 crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and other relevant authorities. This report, based on initial assessments and early findings, is expected to be made public later this week, according to top government officials.

The tragic incident occurred on June 12, when the London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed into a medical college hostel just seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The crash resulted in the loss of 241 lives on board and 19 on the ground, with one passenger miraculously surviving the catastrophe.

The investigation into this tragic event commenced immediately on June 12, led by a multi-disciplinary team from the AAIB. The team was tasked with uncovering the causes behind the crash, and the investigation was ordered by the Director General of the AAIB. The probe has been a collaborative effort, involving technical experts from the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which represents the country where the aircraft was designed and manufactured.

The investigation is being overseen by the Director General of the AAIB, and the team also includes an aviation medicine specialist and an Air Traffic Control officer. Representatives from Boeing and engine-maker GE have also participated in the technical analysis.

A crucial aspect of the investigation has been the recovery and analysis of the aircraft's black boxes. A combined unit of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site on June 13, with another set found on June 16. This particular model of aircraft is equipped with two black box sets.

The investigators have been reported to be examining whether a dual-engine failure could have been a contributing factor to the crash. This line of inquiry is crucial, as understanding the mechanical and technical aspects of the incident will provide insights into potential preventive measures for future flights.

The involvement of international experts, including those from the US NTSB and OEM teams, underscores the complexity and importance of the investigation. These experts have been working closely with Indian authorities at the AAIB Lab, ensuring a comprehensive and thorough analysis of all available data.

The submission of the preliminary report is a significant step in the ongoing investigation. It provides an initial overview of the findings and sets the stage for further analysis and conclusions. The report is expected to shed light on the sequence of events leading up to the crash, as well as any potential systemic issues that may have contributed to the tragedy. The findings will be crucial in informing future safety protocols and measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Related