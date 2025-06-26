Air India AI-171 Crash: Black Box Data Retrieved, Analysis Underway

The analysis of data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), recovered from the crash site of Air India Flight AI-171, is currently underway at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lab in Delhi, the Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The AAIB launched a detailed investigation immediately after the June 12 crash, forming a multidisciplinary team led by its Director General. The team includes an aviation medicine specialist, an Air Traffic Control officer, and representatives from the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in accordance with international protocols.

Black Boxes Recovered in Two Phases

The CVR was found on a rooftop at the crash site on June 13, while the FDR was recovered from debris on June 16. Both devices were secured under 24/7 police protection and CCTV surveillance in Ahmedabad.

On June 24, the black boxes were transported to Delhi by Indian Air Force aircraft. The CVR arrived at 2:00 PM along with the AAIB Director General, while the FDR reached the lab at 5:15 PM with a second AAIB team.

Data Extraction and Analysis

Later that evening, a team of technical experts from the AAIB and NTSB initiated the data extraction process. The Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the CVR was safely retrieved, and the memory module was accessed and downloaded on June 25.

The data from both recorders is now being analysed to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the crash and identify contributing factors. The findings aim to improve aviation safety and prevent future incidents.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasised that all actions have been carried out in full compliance with India's laws and international obligations under the ICAO Chicago Convention and the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The June 12 crash of the Air India Boeing Dreamliner 787 in Ahmedabad claimed nearly 270 lives, including 241 passengers and crew. In the aftermath, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has identified operational flaws across certain domestic airline services. Several aircraft were found to have recurring defects even after undergoing inspection, prompting a wider review of aviation safety protocols across the country.