Air India Crash: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi calls lone survivor liar, claims he faked escape; apologises after backlash

Popular actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi found herself embroiled in controversy after she questioned the survival story of Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, accusing him of lying. The actor was brutally trolled for her ignorance and for blindly following unverified social media rumours.

The controversy began when Suchitra cast doubt on Vishwas's miraculous escape from the deadly crash. A social media post had labelled his survival "fishy" and claimed he had fabricated the story. Without verifying facts or acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Suchitra echoed the allegation and called him a liar.

In a now-deleted post on X, Suchitra had written, "So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn't his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother's funeral, that which he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true, uff."

Following massive backlash online, Suchitra issued an apology in a subsequent post, "Took out my last tweet on the Air India crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies."

Whether called God's child or miracle survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh is the only person to have survived the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed at least 260 lives. The 40-year-old British national had been seated in 11A, near an emergency exit on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and managed to escape the burning wreckage by leaping out.

Vishwas was admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where he received medical treatment. A week later, shortly after his discharge, the body of his brother Ajay, who was travelling with him to London, was handed over to the family for last rites, which were conducted earlier this week.

In viral photos and videos, Vishwas is seen carrying his deceased brother's coffin and breaking down in grief. The heart-wrenching visuals are all over social media.

On the work front, Suchitra was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Guilty Minds in 2022.