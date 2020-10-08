Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 8 greeted the Indian Air Force on its foundation day. PM Modi said the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone.

PM Modi lauded the force and said its brave soldiers do not only protect Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

Highlights of the Air Force Day 2020

On the 88th IAF Day, the Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft will be part of the parade, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The IAF will celebrate its 88th anniversary this year.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes to the air warriors and their families on the 88th anniversary of Indian Air Force (IAF). He says, "I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation's skies, come what may. Here's wishing you blue skies and happy landings always."

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria inspects the 88th Indian Air Force Day parade at Hindon airbase

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster congratulates Indian Air Force on their 88th anniversary today. He says, "Defence cooperation is a cornerstone of the US-India relationship, as we work together to secure a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."