After the second black box, which is a critical component in determining the cause of the crash, was recovered, the investigators have intensified the probe in the Air India crash case.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), commonly referred to as the second black box, was retrieved from the cockpit section of the wreckage.

This comes days after the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was recovered from the tail end of the aircraft. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) captures all audio inside the cockpit, including conversations between pilots, radio transmissions, alarm sounds, and any background noise in the final moments before a crash.

It is a crucial tool for investigators, as it helps reconstruct the crew's decision-making, identify possible human errors or mechanical warnings, and determine the sequence of events that led to an aviation incident.

Officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) confirmed the findings, noting that both devices are in the process of being analysed. The CVR is expected to provide crucial insights into the final moments of the flight, including pilot communication and cockpit sounds, which may help investigators piece together the chain of events leading up to the tragedy.

The recovery was also acknowledged by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the crash site on Sunday. During his visit, he reviewed ongoing investigation efforts and later went to the Civil Hospital, where injured passengers and local residents are being treated.

The death toll from the catastrophic Air India crash in Meghaninagar has risen to 270, officials have said. Among the deceased are 241 passengers who were on board the ill-fated flight, as well as several others who were present in nearby hostels, mess halls, and the surrounding residential area when the aircraft went down.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has declared a one-day state mourning on Monday in the state as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. All official functions and celebrations will remain suspended during the mourning period, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast across government buildings.

(With inputs from IANS)