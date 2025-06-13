Air India Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a hospital mess just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The London-bound flight was carrying 242 people, including 241 passengers, of whom only one survived. The deceased included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

Several heart-wrenching photos and videos have emerged, showing grieving families, mangled parts of the aircraft, and the bodies of the victims. Families can be seen sobbing inconsolably, desperately searching for the mortal remains of their loved ones.

Amidst these tragic visuals, social media is abuzz with posts highlighting the persistent technical issues on Air India aircraft. Travellers have complained online about malfunctioning air conditioning systems, non-functional touchscreen entertainment units, and other in-flight inconveniences.

People who wanted to check the credibility. Here's my boarding pass. Man, why would I firstly record video of the same plane and then post it?



There's are negative people are around. pic.twitter.com/yxt6QUIUis — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

On Thursday, Akash Vatsa, a passenger who flew on the same Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner just two hours before it crashed, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the aircraft was facing several technical issues during its earlier journey from Delhi to Ahmedabad. According to him, the air conditioning wasn't working, in-flight entertainment screens were unresponsive, cabin crew call buttons failed to function, and reading lights were faulty. Akash also shared videos documenting these issues.

He wrote, "Was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to Air India.."

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171 pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

The same aircraft, a Boeing 787 -8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, around 1:45 PM. The plane had reached an altitude of only 825 feet before it suddenly plummeted into a residential neighbourhood in Meghaninagar. Investigations by aviation authorities are currently underway.

Several other passengers have also reportedly alerted Air India about similar issues in the past.

However, many netizens have pointed out that malfunctioning TVs or air conditioners likely had no direct connection to the crash.

A user wrote, "There any connection between the plane's entertainment system and AC not working and a plane crash? Just wanted to know. Because most people who comment are not aviation experts."

Another wrote, "Are you complaining about AC and tv? Don't try to milk the tragic accident."

The third one said, "AC wasn't working in a Air India plane, that's not unusual, it's unusual when it starts working. Tell us what was unusual.."

