Thursday, June 12, 2025, will be remembered as a dark day. The ill-fated day took over 265 lives within a fraction of a second. On June 12, Air India Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad just minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Only one person survived; all others perished.

On the ground, the aircraft collided with the dining hall of a nearby medical college, where dozens of students were present. The impact resulted in several additional fatalities, including 14-year-old Akash, who was sitting near a tea stall at the time. His mother, who worked in a shop below the hospital, watched helplessly as the flames consumed the area.

Among the victims were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. Many families across India and the UK are grappling with unimaginable loss.

Remembering the passengers of Air India Flight AI171 who never sent a message of landed to their loved ones

The Nanabawa Family, Gloucester (UK)

Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter Sara were among those on board. In a statement, their family said they were "heartbroken and devastated."

Taju and Patel Families (UK)

Adam Taju, 72, and his wife, Hasina, 70, were returning from Ahmedabad with their son-in-law Altafhusen Patel, 51. The family, based in London and Blackburn, is mourning.

Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek (UK)

The married couple, known for running a spiritual wellness centre in London, posted a cheerful video on Instagram shortly before boarding the ill-fated flight.

Javed and Mariam Syed (UK)

From west London, the Syed couple boarded the flight with their two young children. All four perished in the crash, devastating their local community.

Ajay Kumar and Vishwashkumar Ramesh (UK/India)

Ajay Kumar Ramesh was seated next to his brother, Vishwashkumar Ramesh—the lone survivor. A cousin told BBC that Vishwashkumar had called his family, saying he was "fine," but he had no information about Ajay's fate.

Vijay Rupani (India)

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a senior BJP leader who served from 2016 to 2021, was among those killed. His death marks a significant loss in Indian political circles.

The Pawars (India)

Mahadev Pawar, 68, and his wife Asha, 60, from Solapur, Maharashtra, were en route to London to visit their son. The couple had lived in Ahmedabad and were among those killed.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Families of Air India crash victims arrive at Civil Hospital's postmortem room for DNA identification.



The Lavania Couple (India)

Neeraj and Aparna Lavania of Agra were mourned by their village of Akola.

Dr Komi Vyas and Dr Prateek Joshi

Dr Komi Vyas a doctor formerly employed at a hospital in Udaipur, had recently quit her job and was relocating to London to join her husband, Dr Prateek Joshi, along with their three children.

A selfie, taken by Dr Joshi minutes before the Air India Flight AI171 shows the family lovingly posing for the photo. The couple are seen smiling from one side of the aisle, while their young twin sons and elder daughter sit across from them.

My heart goes out to all the victims and the families who lost a loved one in the Air India crash today, there were several children aboard the plane. Also my thoughts are with the students who are severely injured because of the crash.

This is a very sad day.



Pratik Joshi had been living in London for six years. A software professional, he'd long dreamed of building a life abroad for his wife and three young children, who stayed back in India.

After years of waiting for due clearances the dream was finally coming true. Just two days…



Aircrew

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, 55

An Air India veteran with over 8,200 flying hours, Captain Sabharwal was admired for his dedication. A bachelor, he lived with his elderly father, whom he had planned to care for after retiring. Neighbours described him as responsible and deeply rooted in aviation.

First Officer Clive Kunder, 32

Clive Kunder, who grew up in the Air India colony in Kalina, was the son of a former Air India flight attendant. He had 1,100 flying hours and was remembered fondly by his former instructors. His sister in Sydney said the family was flying to Ahmedabad.

Flight Attendant Aparna Mahadik, 40

Aparna and her husband, Amol, both Air India crew members, shared a love story born in the skies. Aparna leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter. Her family, connected to political leader Sunil Tatkare, mourned her vibrant presence.

Flight Attendant Deepak Pathak, 35

A devoted son and newlywed, Pathak was loved by neighbours in Badlapur. His sister Shruti said they had been trying his phone ever since the crash, praying for a miracle.

Flight Attendant Saineeta Chakravarti, 34

Unmarried and the sole breadwinner of her family, Chakravarti hailed from Juhu-Koliwada. "She loved flying," said her friend Nicky D'Souza speaking to the media.

Her family was too grief-stricken to travel; her aunt had gone to Ahmedabad to identify her.

Flight Attendant Roshni Songhare, 27

Known for her love of aviation and modelling, Roshni had joined Air India just last year. "None of us imagined this would be her last festival at home," said her brother, Vignesh.

Flight Attendant Maithili Patil, 22

From a humble village in Panvel, Maithili was the eldest of four siblings. Her aviation career had only just taken off. Her father, a welder, had recently secured a job with ONGC, and Maithili's income was supporting the family.

Cabin Supervisor Shraddha Dhavan, 44

With over 21 years at Air India, Dhavan was a respected veteran. She is survived by her husband, also a cabin crew member, and their 13-year-old daughter. Her brother said aviation was her true passion.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met with survivors and their families at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He called the incident "a national tragedy" and assured a thorough investigation.