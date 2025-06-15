The world is in shock following the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 on June 12, 2025. The disaster struck just seconds after takeoff, when the aircraft crashed into the campus of a medical college. The impact killed over five students, injured many others, and caused significant damage to multiple dormitories and the dining hall.

In total, the horrifying crash claimed at least 241 lives, leaving only one survivor.

From celebrities to world leaders, people across the globe are mourning the loss of the passengers and students who perished.

Various theories have emerged on social media. Some suggest that both engines failed to generate thrust, while others claim the pilots sensed something was wrong and made a valiant but futile effort to save the aircraft.

Amitabh Bachchan, known for sharing his thoughts on current affairs, expressed his grief on social media. In a heartfelt blog post, he wrote, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... empathy and support for the lives lost—of our people, and across all nations and communities."

He added, "May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... through transparent investigation, let there be sustained remembrance and resilience... for meaningful action, prompt lessons, and healing for all."

In another emotional note, he wrote, "He bhagwan! He bhagwan! He bhagwan! Shocked, numb! God bless everyone! Praying from my heart!"

Not just Big B, but several celebrities also took to their social media accounts to express their sorrow over the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and others joined in mourning the devastating loss of hundreds of lives.