Human beings have been trying to decode the mysteries surrounding death since the day the species achieved consciousness. Even though most medical experts consider death as the end of everything, spiritualists strongly believe that human beings will continue their eternal journey after taking their last breath. Adding up the heat to these unbelievable theories, a near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared by a woman named Susie has now gone viral on online spaces.

Susie shares her near-death experience moments

Susie has shared her afterlife moments on the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) website. In the testimonial, Susie claimed to have experienced a sense of everything and made it clear that she felt the sensation of immense love after reaching the verge of death.

"As I died in this life and my spirit left me, my body lay motionless like a shell. I became one with all the stars around me. As I traveled out of my body I felt a sense of oneness with everything. It was like flying around the cosmos seeing the form that exists in life. Everything is made of energy and is all connected, I could see this clearly on the flight out of my body. I don't know how long I was gone for; time was not something I could gauge. I got shown what the universe is like when you don't have a body. It feels like being in outer space with a sense of everything and feeling the sensation of immense love," wrote Susie on the NDERF website.

Is life after death real?

As the testimonial shared by Susie has gone viral on online spaces, several netizens have started claiming that life after death is real. According to these people who believe in spirituality, human beings, after death will reboot in another world after death.

However, medical experts suggest that most of the afterlife stories are the result of the human brain's survival trick during life-threatening moments. According to these medical experts, the human brain will face a lack of oxygen supply during dying moments, and these times, the brain will adopt a survival trick which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.

But Bruce Greyson, a psychiatry professor at the University of Virginia believes that human beings have a non-physical part.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," added Greyson.