Even as the battle between the theatre owners and filmmakers are intensifying over the release of movies directly on OTT, there are sensible filmmakers, who think the war-of-words between the two parties should be stopped, immediately.

SR Prabhu's Message

After Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment that funded last year's biggest box office hit Bigil, now, SR Prabhu cautiously avoided taking sides. but stated stated that the OTT and theatrical releases are different avenues for the producers to generate revenue. On his Twitter, he wrote, "OTT & Theatrical r different avenues. If at all someone to worry, it's the non theatrical segment. Also film producers r the only source of content providers for theatres & these 2 are bound for life. So let's try to survive this pandemic to start over instead of statement wars! [sic]"

SR Prabhu is a producer, who has funded movies like Joker, Aruvi, Karthi's Kaashmora, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Suriya's NGK and Kaithi. He has made commercial as well as the films with solid contents.

OTT Release on the Rise

At least, seven flicks like Tamil movies Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies Law and French Biriyani and Hindi movies Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi will be released directly on the OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases.

The multiplexes and exhibitors are against the development, while filmmakers want to release their movies, since movies cannot be released in theatres now due to the lockdown.

A few days ago, Archana Kalpathi had also refused to take sides and tweeted, "So many people have asked me about OTT Vs Theatrical release I will not pick sides I don't want to.I believe we are two sides of the same coin and everyone is just trying to survive this storm. So let us be positive and stand together as an Industry. [sic]"