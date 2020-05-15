Leading multiplex chain, INOX, has now reacted to the attempts of filmmakers premiering movies on OTT, bypassing the theatrical release. This response comes after the makers of Hindi movie Gulabo Sitabo decided to release the flick on Amazon Prime, skipping the theatrical release.

"INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release the, movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run. The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting," the press release read.

According to INOX, cinemas and filmmakers have been in mutually beneficial partnerships, which provided succour to each other for decades. It stated that the multiplex chain has been investing profoundly towards adding world class quality screens.

"In this troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other, and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best.

Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners. Needless to say, INOX will be constrained to examine its options, and reserves all rights, including taking retributive measures, in dealing with such fair-weather friends," the statement added.

INOX claims that the mutiplex have been backbone of the cinematic value chain and have done wonders for the content creators as well as all the stakeholders in generating revenue.

"INOX would the to reiterate that as the backbone of the cinematic value chain, this windowing pattern has done wonders in terms of revenues for the content creators and all other stakeholders, as it offers them the opportunity to extract the best from all available mediums, which include cinemas, OTT platforms as well as satellite.

INOX would like to urge all content creators not to skip the theatrical run, and stay with the age old and established windowing pattem, which is in the best interests of all stakeholders in the value chain," the concluding statement read.

A day ago, Amazon Prime announced about Gulabo Sitabo digital premiere. "Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani. Gulabo Sitabo premieres June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN! #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp, [sic]" it posted.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan's human-computer biopic Shakuntala Devi will also have digital release directly on Amazon Prime.