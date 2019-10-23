Archana Kalpathi, creative producer of Bigil, is confident of her film Bigil's success at the box office. True to her words, the advance booking of the ticket of the Tamil film has met with gigantic response from the fans.

Although such response indicates that it gets an earth-shattering opening, there is no guarantee of the movie striking gold at the box office as its theatrical run, post first weekend, depends on the word-of-mouth from the general audience. Interestingly, Archana Kalpathi seems to be very confident about her product Bigil and she hopes her movie to shatter the existing box office records to become the highest-grossing film.

In an interaction with fans on Twitter, she said, "We are expecting it to be the highest box office grosser," She felt that the current record is about Rs 120 crore (gross) and hoping Bigil to surpass the collection.

Although she did not mention the name of the movie which grossed Rs 120 crore, her statement clearly indicate that she was referring to Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which minted the aforementioned said amount at the Tamil Nadu box office earlier this year.

However, a section of audience believes that Archana Kalpathi was referring to Vijay's previous movie Sarkar, which made a lifetime collection of Rs 122.5 crore.

Bigil, which is made with Rs 180 crore budget, is releasing in 4200 screens at the worldwide box office. The Atlee Kumar-directorial and AGS Entertainment-funded flick is a sports drama in which Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivekh, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Yogi Babu and others are part of the cast.