Comedian Aditi Mittal, who had earlier condemned former AIB's comedian Utsav Chakraborty for his obscene behaviour with minor girls, has now found herself in boiling waters. Kaneez Surka, a fellow comedian, has accused Aditi of violating consent after she forcefully kissed on her mouth two years ago at a live comedy show at Andheri Base.

Over the past week, Aditi has been lending her full support to women who have been sharing their respective accounts of sexual harassment caused at the hands of powerful men.

A few days ago, Aditi Mittal had slammed Utsav Chakraborty's behaviour and tweeted, "What's up with this Utsav? Your behaviour has been consistently misogynist for a while and you keep pretending to be woke like your boyfriends at AIB who keep you employed as well. Women don't feel safe around you. What are you doing about this? [sic]"

Seeing Aditi being hailed as a champion of the noble cause, Kaneez reached out to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology but to no avail. Kaneez said that Aditi denied kissing her on the mouth and instead asked her to cross check.

In her ordeal, Kaneez has also requested men not to use her account to suit their agendas.

Interestingly, Aditi has retweeted Kaneez's statement made against her.

Read the full statement here: