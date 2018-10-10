Comedian Aditi Mittal, who had earlier condemned former AIB's comedian Utsav Chakraborty for his obscene behaviour with minor girls, has now found herself in boiling waters. Kaneez Surka, a fellow comedian, has accused Aditi of violating consent after she forcefully kissed on her mouth two years ago at a live comedy show at Andheri Base.
Over the past week, Aditi has been lending her full support to women who have been sharing their respective accounts of sexual harassment caused at the hands of powerful men.
A few days ago, Aditi Mittal had slammed Utsav Chakraborty's behaviour and tweeted, "What's up with this Utsav? Your behaviour has been consistently misogynist for a while and you keep pretending to be woke like your boyfriends at AIB who keep you employed as well. Women don't feel safe around you. What are you doing about this? [sic]"
Seeing Aditi being hailed as a champion of the noble cause, Kaneez reached out to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology but to no avail. Kaneez said that Aditi denied kissing her on the mouth and instead asked her to cross check.
In her ordeal, Kaneez has also requested men not to use her account to suit their agendas.
Interestingly, Aditi has retweeted Kaneez's statement made against her.
Read the full statement here:
"I need to tell my story as it happened to me. Two years ago, at a comedy show I was hosting at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians, Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed me on my mouth out of the blue and put her tongue in my mouth, while I was still on stage and without my consent. It left me humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice. Every person is entitled to choice and boundaries and she violated mine. When I mustered the courage to reach out to her a year ago, she first apologised but soon turned hostile towards me, leaving me confused and hurt.
Seeing her name all over Twitter as a champion of the cause has been triggering me immensely. Out of my belief that the opportunity to reform is the only way forward, yesterday, once again, I spoke to her through a mutual friend and requested her to come out with a public apology and save me the pain of having to reveal my identity. Despite having acknowledged it earlier, she denied kissing me on the mouth, gaslighted me and asked to cross check. I have proof but I thought we believe the victim. Her actions yesterday have hurt me further and burdened me with the task of having to do this but I don't want to be silent anymore. A public apology for violating my consent will be my closure.
To the men reading this, this is not about you or an opportunity for you to use this for your own agendas. This is not retribution but for personal closure. Please respect this."October 10, 2018