The Ranaut sisters are now habitual to face criticism and they know how to give it back with a perfect reply. Recently 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan said that Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika was a waste of money and also went on to talk about her upcoming film Dhaakad being shelved.

It's quite obvious after hearing this Kangana Ranaut's sister as well as her manager Rangoli Chandel wasn't going to keep quiet as she lashed out at the director and also revealed that he gave a call to Kangana and apologized saying it was all made up.

'Kangana is the female Baaghi'

The director has now clarified that he was quoted out of context. Ahmed Khan also said "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

Ahmed Khan had earlier spoken about Kangana's upcoming Dhakaad being shelved after the release of its teaser but now seems to be in all praises of the film and Kangana of course.

He shared that he liked the teaser of Dhaakad featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead and revealed he got gooseflesh while watching it. Khan also lauded the actress to be a brilliant actor and added that if she approves of her script, he will surely want to work with her.

Meanwhile, Kangana's sister Rangoli also shared that the makers of Dhaakad are set to take legal action against Ahmed Khan for his delusional comments. On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is getting all set to shed off the excess kilos she had out on to get into character for Thalaivi and gearing up for the shoot of Dhaakad, which will involve high octane action and combat scenes.