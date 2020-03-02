Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is well known for expressing her views boldly on social media. She often makes headlines for her outspoken tweets whether Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Hritik Roshan or Shilpa Shetty. She never fails to target different celebs.

However, for a change, on Sunday Rangoli appreciated Kareena Kapoor Khan for her tweet related to her sister, Kangana choosing different types of roles.

Rangoli started her day by taking onto Twitter and writing a sweet appreciation for Kareena but later on, she slammed Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday.

One of Bebo's fan club tweeted, "Actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies. - Kareena."

After which, Kangana's sister Rangoli appreciated Kareena Kapoor and tweeted, "Appreciate Kareena Ji for working with the likes of papa jo having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana's contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star, beta Alia Ananya and all papa jo changu Magnus leant something from her.

"She supported Kangana during Manikarnika also her first directorial, when Jhansi ki Rani came alive and delivered one of the highest grosser of last year, Magar papa jo and Bolly Islamic extremes did everything to destroy the film and not a word from them, respect for Kareena Ji."

She also added," The way you treat others get ready to be treated the same way, you gonna attack Manikarnika we will attack Gully Boy then don't cry humari pol khol di (you outed us), give respect get respect, stop targeting Hindu martyrs films and give them their due, peace shall prevail."

Rangoli Chandel further continued, "Kangana always knew elite movie mafia who looked at outsiders as poor and Hindi speaking people but she never knew dirty Islamic extremists mafia who will destroy anyone who tries to bring the glory of Hinduism back ... well, you all messed with the wrong person. You guys have only made her determined to bring back lost glory of Bharat, get ready for her first directorial... Ayodhya... Jai Shri Ram."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently occupied in the preparation of 'Thalaivi' that is based on the life of Indian politician Jayalalithaa. Kareena, on the other hand, will next be seen in Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha.