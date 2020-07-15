Dil Raju, who is already producing Shahid Kapoor starrer Hindi remake of Jersey, is now adapting another Telugu movie titled Hit in Hindi. The producer is teaming up with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao for it.

The Telugu superhit film HIT, which was produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni, is an action-thriller, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team. The Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma starrer tell the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Dil Raju has acquired its Hindi remake rights and roped in Rajkummar Rao to play the lead role in its Bollywood adaptation.

HIT captured the hearts of the audiences upon release and Dr Sailesh Kolanu garnered accolades for this cop thriller. The same director will be helming the project in Hindi as well. Talking about it, Sailesh says, "The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it's a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu adds, "I felt Raj can evoke that kind of a response. I have been following Rajkummar's work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us everytime with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project."

Rajkummar Rao thrilled to work with Dil Raju

Rajkummar Rao is thrilled to work with Dil Raju and Dr Sailesh Kolanu in the Hindi remake of Hit. The Bollywood actor says, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven't explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

HIT is planned as a massive investigation franchise down south and Director Dr Sailesh Kolanu is keen to follow that in Bollywood too. Sharing his thoughts, the director said, "Yes, I see HIT has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood too. I feel the premise of HIT is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world."

Producer Dil Raju, who is remaking Nani's Jersey in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor will be backing this venture under Dil Raju Productions banner along with Kuldeep Rathore. The film is now in pre-production and will go on floors in 2021. More details will be announced soon.