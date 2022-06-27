Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently on holiday in New York with his wife and kids. The latest photo shared by Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their socials has attracted everyone's attention.

Mahesh Babu, who shared this picture, captioned it, "Summer nights... city lights! Life in NYC." Post his blockbuster hit 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh has dedicated all of his dates to his family vacation.

Soon after arriving in Hyderabad, the actor would start working on Trivikram's upcoming film. Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen in the female lead role. Mahesh Babu will also act under 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli in the near future.

Last week, the actor's fans trolled actor-producer Bandla Ganesh for his remarks against Mahesh babu at the 'Chor Bazaar' pre-release event on Wednesday night to support Akash Puri but ended up making shocking remarks that have offended Mahesh Babu's fans.

Bandla Ganesh mentioned that he is proud of Akash Puri, a promising actor and the son of Puri Jagannadh, whom he predicted would one day become a celebrity. The producer of the super hit movie 'Gabbar Singh' said, "He was born to be a star," as he referred to Akash Puri.

Bandla Ganesh's remarks

However, in his overzealous attempt to support the 'Romantic' hero Akash Puri, Bandla wound up alienating Mahesh Babu's followers.

"I anticipated that the performers who rose to fame thanks to Puri Jagannadh would support Akash Puri's film. But they seem to be busy, realising that they would be in danger if Akash becomes famous," Ganesh pointed, as he remarked at Mahesh Babu whose career was boosted after Puri Jagannadh's directorial 'Pokiri'.

Well, Mahesh Babu's supporters were definitely offended by these comments and rushed to social media to criticise Bandla Ganesh.

Fans' reaction

"Why on earth did you even mention an actor in the most absurd way? Why don't you keep to yourself?" a user on the Internet wrote about Bandla Ganesh.

"Mahesh is an icon. Unlike you, who go around criticising other performers and celebrities, he is busy," said one of Mahesh's admirers.

Although it is clear that Bandla Ganesh purposefully used harsh language at the event to attract attention, industry insiders don't seem to be as interested in the producer's subsequent controversies anymore.

(With inputs from IANS)