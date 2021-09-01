Tollywood's popular director Puri Jagannadh was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for ten hours in the money laundering case linked to the controversial drug case and new focus is on Bandla Ganesh, producer and Tollywood actor.

The Liger director was reportedly questioned about his financial transactions prior to 2017 after the drug trafficking case first came to light.

Bandla Ganesh's presence at ED during Puri Jagannadh's investigation

Bandla Ganesh, Tollywood actor and producer is now being dragged into this controversy. The producer who shares a good rapport with Puri Jagannadh was seen at the ED office before the media started quizzing him on the happenings.

"I came here to support my friend Puri Jagannadh. I was worried about him being grilled by the ED officers for such a long period of time. Please do not portray me in the wrong way, as I have given my clarification", Bandla Ganesh told the media.

While Bandla Ganesh denies having any kind of relationship with the ongoing drug case, it is reported that Puri Jagannadh has mentioned actor, producer Bandla Ganesh's name in the interrogation. There are chances that Puri might have mentioned Bandla Ganesh's name, as Puri made 2 movies under his production.

Questioning of Puri Jagannadh for 10 hours

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering case, which is suspected to be linked with drug trafficking. The scandal allegedly involves several Tollywood personalities, and director Puri Jagannadh is one of them.

So, Puri Jagannadh was brought to the ED office for an investigation, around 10.20 am. The director was accompanied by his son Akash Puri, and their auditor. The three of them left the ED office premises around 8 pm after Puri Jagannadh was grilled for nearly 10 hours.