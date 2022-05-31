Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become the second biggest hit of Mahesh Babu's career at the US box office. It is in the 16th position in the top 20 highest-grossing Telugu films in North America.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was opened to huge hype on May 11 and it minted $952,693 from its premieres in the US. For the next four days, the film did extremely well as it crossed the $2-million mark ($20,09,178).

In the next one week, the business saw a usual drop as it collected $3,16,180 to take its total collection to $23,25,358 by the end of the second weekend. Thereafter, the business completely dropped.

Till now, it has amassed $2,336,824 to become the second biggest hit in Mahesh Babu's career in the US. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Srimanthudu ($2,883,437). Traders are expecting the movie to cross $2.5-million mark in the US.

Top 20 Highest Grossing Telugu Movies in the US

Date of Release Movie Name Lifeitme Collection 2017-04-28 Baahubali2 $20,571,695.00 2022-03-24 RRR $14,338,068.00 2015-07-08 Baahubali $6,861,819.00 2020-01-11 Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo $3,635,809.00 2018-03-29 Rangasthalam $3,513,450.00 2018-04-19 Bharat Ane Nenu $3,416,451.00 2019-08-29 Saaho $3,233,611.00 2015-08-08 Srimanthudu $2,883,437.00 2019-10-01 SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy $2,608,115.00 2018-05-08 Mahanati $2,543,515.00 2021-12-16 Pushpa $2,478,144.00 2018-08-14 Geetha Govindam $2,465,367.00 2016-06-01 A..AA $2,449,174.00 2017-01-10 Khaidi No 150 $2,447,043.00 2022-02-24 Bheemla Naayak $2,435,861.00 2022-05-11 Sarkaru Vaari Paata $2,336,824.00 2020-01-10 Sarileru Neekevvaru $2,288,613.00 2018-10-10 Aravindha Sametha $2,181,943.00 2019-01-11 F2 - Fun And Frustration $2,134,632.00 2017-07-21 Fidaa $2,066,937.00

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released worldwide on May 12. The film is funded by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Parasuram of Geeta Govindam fame. It is a message-oriented movie, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, has been appreciated for the Tollywood Prince's brilliant performance, decent storyline, action and cinematography.

The Telugu movie has minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

However, there are allegations from fans that certain media houses backed by political parties have been badmouthing Sarkaru Vaari Paata and underreporting the collection of the film. Initially, many thought that the movie might have been targeted by a section of fans of other actors. However, now speculations are rife that the Telugu flick is being targeted by some at a larger level.

The speculations get credence after noted journalist tweeted a post on similar lines. "Efforts are fully on to undermine and show #SVP as a flop by certain media sections that are supported by a political party because of obvious reasons! Right from the day premieres started in USA to even today! Gastric trouble!! #SarkaruVaariPaata, [sic]" Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted.