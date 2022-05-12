Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is off to a flying start. The Telugu movie, which was released worldwide on May 12, has got a good opening in Andhra, Telangana and in the US.

Advance Booking

As the craze around KGF: Chapter 2 has come down and Chiranjeevi's Acharya has turned out to be a dud at the box office, the Telugu cine goers were eagerly looking forward for a good entertaining film. The Mahesh Babu-starrer has arrived at the right time and it is evident with the Telugu flick doing good business from pre-release ticket sales.

In Hyderabad alone, Sarkaru Vaari Paata earned over Rs 8 crore from the advance booking, beating the record of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. The price of the tickets were ranged from Rs 236 to Rs 413.

The early reports coming from the trade say that the Parushuram-directorial has got good start in major cities but a decent opening in smaller cities.

Mahesh Babu's previous movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released just before the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, had minted Rs 53 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office.

In Andhra, it had grossed Rs 21 crore and Rs 15+ crore from Telangana. In the US, it had minted Rs 9.3 crore on the release day.

The Tollywood Prince's latest film is predicted to do more business than this flick. The first day collection might cross Rs 60 crore, say trade trackers.

However, the film has met with mixed reviews. Hence, it has to be seen how the movie will perform in the days to come.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have collected Rs 125 crore. The movie should gross over Rs 240 crore in order to become a successful venture.