Mahesh Babu has teamed up with Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame for his latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He has paired up with Keerthy Suresh in the female lead in the film, which has Samuthirakani, Nadhiya, Sowmya Menon, Subbaraju, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh and others in the cast.

S Thaman has composed the music and 'Kalavathi' song has stuck he chord with the listeners. The film, which has hit the screens on Thursday, May 12, has R Madhi's cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh's editing.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Story:

Mahesh Babu-starrer is a commercial entertainer in which the Action Prince plays the role of a private money lender (named Mahesh) in the US. He lost his parents during his childhood as they die by suicide after failing to pay loan.

Keerthy Suresh plays the role named Kalavathi who is addicted to gambling. She takes a loan of $10,000, but fails to clear it. He confronts her, but she reveals that she is the daughter of businessman Rajendranath (Samuthirakani). The drama then shifts to India where Mahesh has a face-off with the corrupt and ruthless businessmen. What follows next should be watched in theatres.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Review:

It is a film that deals with bank defaults and scams. Mahesh Babu is the major highlight in the film and he single-handedly shoulders the film with his mannerisms and overall performance. The first half is full on entertainment, but the second half is quite let down. Director has taken too much of liberty yet the film works as the film has a content that will be liked by mass and family audience.

The movie has generated a lot of hype before its release. Good promotions, success of 'Kalavathi' song and the impressive trailer had made the audience pin high hopes on the flick. Has the film lived up to the viewers' expectations?

idlebrain jeevi: Done with 1st half of #SVP. Pretty good. Best part of the film is romance thread. Never seen such an angle of romance on Mahesh Babu in his past films. Very cute and entertaining. Story is neat so far! SSMB is a treat to watch. Looks fresh and energetic

SSMB is a treat to watch. Looks fresh and energetic

Real story is revealed in 2nd half. It's more serious and emotional. #MaMaMahesha is superb. Director connected climax well. Despite some issues in the 2nd half, #SarkaruVaariPaata has it in to become a big hit. SSMB body language and modified dialogue modulation is

Ramesh Bala: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R REPORTS

Opens to sensational WOM talk from USA Premieres

Hearing Very good response for Superstar Mahesh's performance & swag! Another Massive Blockbuster under his name for sure

Vasuki: Mahesh lo inni variations after so long...monotonous monotonous anaru..he gave his best..!!! Beach fight aithey next level..screen presence..top class..dialogue delivery amazing

Pandu Gadu: Completed My Show

Mahesh DHFM: Done with first half...bel avg at best..thaman bgm and mahesh zero expressions equally contributing to this neerasam..petla b grade dialogues medha pettina focus screenplay medha pettalsindhi..hoping 2nd half to be the savior

Sᴀɱ JօղVíƙ™: Extraordinary first half with comedy

Babu acting mesmerizing....

Keerthi keeka.. villan gadu puka...

Action stuffed second half...

Thaman gadu chava mingadu songs & BGM...

ela ani evadina ante chepputho mingandi..Kukka Rod beging to end ..

South Digital Media: Pretty Good & Entertaining First Half. Maheshbabu's comedy timing, Penny song on screen, Interval block will be a feast for fans and audience. Actual story to start in second half. Climax fight 30 Min Rampage fans going to full meals

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #SarkaruVaariPaata works as expected. Ticks all the boxes of a commercial entertainer with

@urstrulyMahesh stealing the show with a refreshingly different character with enjoyable mannerisms. #MaMaMahesha is a screamer and

@KeerthyOfficial kills it with her moves

#SarkaruVaariPaata at interval. Good fun so far.

@urstrulyMahesh is single-handedly shouldering it and he does very well. US portions work well and the film picks up steam after shifting to Vizag. Beach action episode major high

sridevi sreedhar: #SarkaruVaariPaata first half is quite engaging and entertaining.

@urstrulyMahesh mass image and his charisma arrests you.

@KeerthyOfficial looks good and her comedy scenes are nice

Rajasekar: #SarkaruVaariPaata -

@urstrulyMahesh anchors the film with his swag, comic timing and mass screen presence. The film is a quintessential Telugu mass entertainer with enough moments for the fans to enjoy and scream.

#SarkaruVaariPaata first half is engaging and entertaining , major credits must go for

@urstrulyMahesh 's comic timing and mass screen presence! His light-hearted scenes with

@KeerthyOfficial (scores well in the comedy scenes) is one of the major highlights so far

Santhosh Ram: #SarkaruVaariPaata : Another Commercial Entertainer with a beautiful message by

@urstrulyMahesh sir. @KeerthyOfficial you nailed it! Interesting characterization. #ParasuramPetla Parak! MASS

@MusicThaman!

Kaushik LM: #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP 1st half: Hardcore fullon commercial packaging from

@ParasuramPetla @KeerthyOfficial is not just the usual goody-goody heroine; the story moves ahead due to her activities & the track between her & Mahi

@MusicThaman #Kalaavathi & #Penny super visuals.

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP 1st half:

@urstrulyMahesh as Mahi, a guy who respects money, has a 1 rs coin tattoo & would go to any lengths to recover his money. Interesting character. The man looks smashing; he never seems to age! Attitude, body language, dialogs - feast for fans!