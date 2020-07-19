After Rajinikanth and Vijay, another Tamil superstar has become a victim of the bomb threat. The Chennai police conducted a search at Ajith Kumar's house on Saturday and arrested a man a day later.

Reports of bomb threats at the residencies of leading Kollywood superstars seem to be becoming common these days. It was recently reported that Rajinikanth and Ilayathalapathy Vijay's had come under the scanner of the Chennai police after they received calls of the fake bomb threat. A couple of weeks later, it is the turn of another superstar. He is none other than Ajith Kumar.

After receiving a threat call about a possible bomb, the Chennai Police rushed to Ajith Kumar's residence in Injambakkam on Saturday and conducted a thorough search of the premises. But they came to know that the call was a hoax. However, the sudden rush of the police had created tension at his home for some time.

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors and he has a massive fan following across the globe. Many of his fans were upset and angry after the news about the bomb threat broke on the internet. Some of them condemn the miscreant and urged the Chennai police to appropriate legal action against the person, who made a fake call about the bomb threat at the Kollywood superstar's residence.

The Chennai police reportedly traced the call and found out the man, who made the threat call. He is said to be named Bhuvanesh, who hailed from Marakkanam, Villupuram district. He is mentally unstable and was earlier arrested for a similar threat call about Vijay's house. He was let him go with a warning. After a repeated offence, he will face an inquiry under the jurisdiction of the Neelangarai Police.

However, Thala Ajith had two releases like Nerkonda Paarvai and Viswasam in 2019 and both of them have become hit at the box office. The Kollywood superstar is looking forward to the release of his next film Valimai in 2020. The movie went on floors in December 2019 and he has completed 50 percent of its filming.