The Teynampet cops are conducting an investigation over the hoax bomb threat call on Rajinikanth's Pose Garden house. An anonymous caller had informed the control room that he had planted a bomb at the actor's house following which they searched at his premises in Chennai on Thursday, 18 June.

According to the reports, the cops had arrived at Rajinikanth's house with sniffer dogs after receiving the call. Upon searching his premises, the cops realised that it was a hoax call.

The cops conducted a thorough search at the security cabin and the area outside Rajini's house. However, the superstar's family did not let the cops inside their house due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the cops are trying to trace the culprit who made a hoax call. It has to be noted that this is not the first time that Rajinikanth has received such call and in his career he has received such calls on numerous of occasions.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva-directorial is scheduled for release in January 2021. However, the lockdown imposed by the government is expected to delay the release further.

Originally, the makers wanted to release Annaatthe, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, for Diwali 2020.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is also in talks with a few filmmakers. Raghava Lawrence, Lokesh Kanagaraj and a few other directors have narrated stories to the superstar, but nothing has been confirmed, yet.

Rajinikanth has plans to foray into politics in the next year's Tamil Nadu assembly elections.