Raghava Lawrence believes service is God and has dedicated his life to charity workers. During this Covid-19 situation, he has helped people in every possible way. The multifaceted talent has now donated Rs 25 lakh to the front-line workers of Covid-19.

Lawrence Donation

He has donated a part of his remuneration from his next movie and wrote, "Keeping Our place clean is the utmost safety and it's maintained by the Frontline workers are like God at this time ! ‬

‪My Sincere Thanks to 5 Star Kathiresan Sir & Virugambakkam Axis Bank staffs for making my Thought & request to Happen by doing the needful from a part of my next movie salary ie. ₹25 Lacs to the Frontline workers who are serving us during this Pandemic

#ServiceIsGod. [sic]

He also released the list of beneficiaries with the below press release:

Lawrence, a self-proclaimed fan of Rajinikanth, has already donated in crores for the corona relief works. He is donated Rs 50 lakh each for PM Cares Fund, Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund, FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India) lakh union, dancer's union, Rs 75 lakh for daily labours and Rs 25 lakh for physically-abled people.

His entire remuneration from his upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 is contributed for the cause.

Meanwhile, The children, who were infected by coronavirus, from Raghava Lawrence's hostel have recovered from the COVID-19.

According to reports, out of 25 residents, 20 kids from the hostel (Larencce Charitable Trust) had tested positive for COVID-19. They were sent to the isolation wards and undergoing treatment for the deadly pandemic. They were discharged a few days ago.

"Hi friends and fans, I want to share a good news with you all. My trust kids who were taking treatment for Coronavirus are safely discharged after they tested negative. The kids are back to our trust. My heart felt thanks to S.P Velumani sir, honourable minister of local administration and Coporation Commisionar G. Prakash sir for their immediate help and I'd like to extent my thanks to all doctors and nurses for their selfless service. Like I hoped, my service saved my kids. Thanks to everyone who prayed for them. service is god, [sic]" the multifaceted talent shared his happiness on his Facebook page.