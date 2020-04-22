The lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak has made the lives of small-time actors and daily wager workers miserable. In spite of film industry doing its bit to the people in need, the lives of those people are staring at an uncertain future.

One such story has now come out in the form of actor Theepetti Ganesan, who has pleaded help from Ajith Kumar over his children's future. In an interview, he has recalled how the star, who is popularly known as Thala, treated him on the sets of Billa 2, many years ago.

Theepetti Ganesan Recalls

Theepetti Ganesan has revealed that his original name is Karthik and Ajith used to call him by that name, while none in the sets had ever called him by his real name. Since his financial condition is not good now, the actor claims that he has been trying to reach out to Ajith, but without much success.

Now, Theepetti Ganesan, with folded hands, has requested fans and people from film industry to help him to connect with Ajith. "If Ajith sir comes to know of my situation, he would definetly call me and do something for me," he said, stating that he is requesting help for his children's future.

Raghava Lawrence Chips In

Luckily, Raghava Lawrence came across this video and promised him to reach out to Ajith Kumar.

"Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details.[sic]" he posted.

Lawrence's gesture has been whole-heartedly praised by cine-goers. The multifaceted talent has already contributed over Rs 3 crore for Corona Virus relief works and his charity works have not stopped, yet.