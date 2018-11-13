After Race 3, the failure of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan has again proven that content, not the star value, makes a movie successful.

Thugs of Hindostan has had a record-breaking start at the box office due to the huge hype around the film and of course for the big star cast. However, its business witnessed sharp decline right from the second day as the majority of the audience found the movie below average.

A similar thing had happened with Salman Khan starrer Race 3. It had an excellent weekend earning but had soon washed away and was rejected by the audience after bad word-of-mouth publicity.

It appears that after witnessing the failure of two big movies – Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, Salman has realised that content is the most important aspect in a movie, and hence, he is being extra cautious now.

Salman has reportedly postponed making of Dabangg 3 to 2020 as he wants to be completely certain about the potential of the script before going forward with shooting. According to Mid-Day, it is the result of a lesson learnt from the debacle of Race 3.

"Over the time he has realised it is the content, and not the star cast that matters. Looks like there was a lesson to learn from Race 3," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Well, Race 3 certainly must have forced him to be more careful about his next project, the unexpected downfall of Thugs of Hindostan has further motivated him to keep content as the top-most priority.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The film features Katrina Kaif alongside the superstar and is being expected to have a good and unique storyline. It is slated to be released on Eid 2019.