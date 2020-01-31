Adventurist Bear Grylls has been making quite an impact of late on the Indian audiences with his show Man vs Wild. Last year, he shot an episode for his famous TV series with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, he has featured in another episode of the show with superstar Rajnikanth. Next in line is Akshay Kumar.

But Grylls is not done yet with India and its celebrities. He may soon be shooting new episodes of Man vs Wild with two other Indian superstars in their respective fields. These are Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone. This news has been put out by a newspaper and is yet to be confirmed by the producers or the individuals involved.

The show featuring the Indian PM was shot in the famous Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand and earned a record viewership. The episode with Rajnikanth saw the two men roaming around in Bandipore Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Akshay Kumar roamed around the wild with Grylls in Rampur Elephant Camp located within Mullehole forest area.

Location

So, where are Deepika and Virat going to go for their wild adventure with the 'Man' in Man vs Wild? Well, we don't know as yet. Since there is no confirmation that these two personalities will appear on the show, there is also no information about the possible location where these two will test their surviving skills.

The report in The New Indian Express only mentions the rumours about the episode and nothing else. Currently, Virat is in New Zealand playing in a five-match T20I series after which a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series will be played. Then, there is the little matter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. It's hard to see when the Indian captain can take time out of his crammed-up calendar to feature on this show.

Deepika's schedule

Deepika, on the other hand, is also busy with her engagements. Her movie 'Chhapak' proved to be a let-down in terms of its monetary performance at the box office and got mired in the controversy after her visit to Jawahar Lal Nehru University where she joined a protest by left-wing students.

Her next movie is the cricket-centric 83' based on Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Her husband Ranveer Singh stars as former Indian captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev and she, apart from being one of the producers of the movie, plays the wife of Kapil Dev – Romi Bhatia.