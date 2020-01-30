Trust Ranveer Singh to entertain you till you are alive and the flamboyant actor will never disappoint you. Apart from pulling off his weird style statements with ease, Ranveer keeps showering his quirky antics with his co-stars. The actor is currently on cloud nine as he has been shooting for Kabir Singh's '83, a biopic on Kapil Dev's life. And as we all know that Ranveer has a bag full of mischievous ideas, he couldn't resist himself from letting one out while travelling with his '83 co-stars.

A live Instagram video that has now been going viral on social media shows Ranveer and Jatin Sarna, who will be playing the role of Yashpal Sharma in the biopic, all ready to lock lips with each other on a bus. While their co-stars encourage them to go ahead with the kiss, both mustache-clad Ranveer and Jatin, hold each other and perform a liplock that lasts for almost 3 seconds.

Their liplock was so passionate that they accidentally heckled the camera guy who dropped the phone to balance himself. Ranveer Singh then picks up the mobile phone and says, "Itna pyaar? tumhari bhabhi dekh rahi jo bhi ho raha hai."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer's picture with his '83 team won the hearts of people. Ranveer had posted the image on Saturday on Instagram before leaving for Chennai to promote his upcoming sports drama.

"KAPIL'S DEVILS STORM CHENNAI," Ranveer wrote.

But more than the image, it was Deepika's comment which grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. She handed Ranveer her shopping list from Chennai. She asked him to bring the popular South Indian sweet Mysore Pak from Chennai.

"Don't come back without 1kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2kg packets of Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips," Deepika Padukone commented. Isn't it cute?

Reacting to Deepika's comment, a netizen commented: "Deepika is true South Indian." Another fan wrote: "Wife goals."

Speaking of '83, the film is directed by Kabir Khan and it essays former India skipper Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to victory against the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer will essay Kapil's role in the film.

Deepika will also be seen in the film as Ranveer's on screen wife.

(With IANS Inputs)