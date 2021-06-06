Following an exclusive report published in New York Times in late 2017, the Pentagon admitted that a secretive investigation program named Advanced Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was carried out to unveil mysteries surrounding UFO sightings that happened before the eyes of US Navy officers. In the meantime, To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two UFO clips which the Pentagon later acknowledged as genuine clips. And now, when the people in the United States are awaiting the release of the Pentagon's full UFO report, NASA chief Bill Nelson has hinted that the space agency may also join the journey to unravel the secret behind UFO events.

NASA may investigate UFO sightings

Recently, new NASA chief Bill Nelson told CNN that there is no concrete proof to substantiate the alien origin of these unknown flying vessels.

"We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon. We don't think it's an optical phenomenon because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described. And so the bottom line is, we want to know," said Nelson.

NASA press secretary Jackie McGuinness revealed that NASA has not yet set up a team to investigate UFO sightings. However, she made it clear that researchers at the space agency could look into the topic as Americans are very much interested to know more about these events.

Citing unnamed official sources, The New York Times and CNN have recently reported that the highly anticipated report from the Pentagon did not find evidence that UFOs that appeared in the skies have an alien origin. However, the report also does not definitively say they aren't alien spacecraft.

Authentic UFO footage surface online

The comments from the NASA chief come just a few days after popular documentary maker Jeremy Corbell released two mysterious videos featuring UFOs. In the first clip, captured by navy officers aboard the US Navy ship USS Russell, a triangular-shaped UFO with emanating lights can be seen hovering in the skies.

In the second clip, a spherical UFO can be seen plunging into the ocean. As authentic footage like these started surfacing online, conspiracy theorists strongly claim that there could be the initial steps beyond the much-awaited alien disclosure.