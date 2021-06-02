A mysterious video apparently captured from the skies of London is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, uploaded to YouTube by a user named Betina Ascari Brochetto, a fleet of unidentified flying objects (UFO) can be seen hovering in the night skies.

Glowing UFOs spark debate

The person who captured the video revealed that the alleged UFO event happened on May 26, 2021. She also made it clear that these UFOs were hovering and making weird maneuvers in the skies for more than seven minutes. These UFOs that appeared in the skies of London had illuminating lights on its body, and it was seen turning on and off in regular intervals.

The video later gained publicity when it was shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel UFO Institute. Most of the people who watched the video assured that sightings like these are authentic proof of alien existence on earth. Some other users even went ahead and claimed that governments are covering up the existence of aliens fearing public panic.

However, skeptics dismissed the alien theories, and they made it clear that the illuminated objects that appeared in London skies could be most probably drones.

UFO mystery continues

The new UFO sighting has been reported when people all across the world are eagerly waiting for Pentagon's UFO report that will be released this month. Conspiracy theorists and alien hunters believe that Pentagon's report could shed light on the mysteries behind UFO sightings that happened in various parts of the globe. They also believe that Pentagon's new move can be considered as the first step of the inevitable alien disclosure.

In the meantime, former US president Barack Obama had recently revealed that it is impossible to predict the trajectories of UFOs.

"We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is," said Obama.