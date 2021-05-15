It was in late 2018 that To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released mysterious clips that show unidentified flying objects (UFO) screeching across the skies at a mindblowing speed. These UFO videos soon went viral, and soon Pentagon confirmed that clips were authentic. The admission from the Pentagon made several people believe that the defense department has indirectly admitted the presence of aliens on earth, as no human technology is capable of developing such advanced flying vessels. And now, popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell has released a clip that shows a spherical UFO plunging into the ocean.

UFO video captured by US Navy officials

The alleged UFO sighting was captured by US Navy officials aboard USS Omaha, a Navy ship, while it was deployed off the coast of San Diego. The video was captured on July 15, 2019, and it was leaked to Corbell who is known for sharing several Navy encounters.

Navy officials who witnessed the incident claimed that the UFO had a controlled descent to the ocean. As the new video has gone viral on online spaces, several netizens have started claiming that there could be a secret alien underground base in the oceans.

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

Pyramid-shaped UFO spotted by US Navy officials

A few weeks back, Corbell had released another video that showed a UFO hovering in the skies. This video was captured by the crew aboard USS Russel. Interestingly, the UFO spotted by the Navy officials was triangular in shape, and it has emanating lights on its body.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, former Israeli space security chief had claimed that alien existence on earth is real. In an explosive interview, Eshed revealed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with aliens to develop advanced technology. He also claimed that there is an underground base on Mars where there are representatives of aliens and humans.