It was in 2018 that an explosive report by investigative journalist Leslie Kean compelled the Pentagon to admit the presence of unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings on planet earth. Following the investigative report, the Pentagon admitted to having carried out a program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) to unravel mysteries surrounding these mysterious sightings.

Mysterious videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences

It was at this moment that To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released three clips that show unknown flying objects screeching across the skies at a mindblowing speed. The UFO video was captured by US Navy jets that were assigned to trail these flying objects. Pilots who witnessed this incident later claimed that these flying objects defied all laws of modern physics and performed some unexplainable maneuvers.

As the mystery deepened, Joseph Gradisher, the spokesman for the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare admitted that the UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences were authentic. He also made it clear that this footage was not supposed to be released in the first place.

Meanwhile, the UFO videos went viral on online spaces, and several people alleged that the government is well aware of alien existence, and authorities are covering up facts surrounding extraterrestrial presence fearing public panic. As pressure mounted up, Pentagon officially released these UFO videos, and these flying objects are now known as tic-tac UFO among people.

Then tic-tac UFO, now triangular spacecraft

Now, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, known for making several documentaries on OTT platforms like Netflix and Hulu has released a mysterious video on his Instagram page. In the video, apparently shot from a US Navy destroyer USS Russel, a triangular UFO along with two faint orbs can be seen hovering in the skies. Interestingly, the triangular spacecraft on the skies had emanating lights on its body, and it blinked at regular intervals.

Corbell claimed that the mysterious UFO clip was received from an anonymous person, and added that he has access to some information on an alleged intelligence briefing conducted by the Pentagon into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).