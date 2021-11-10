The New Delhi meeting on Afghanistan will not see participation from China, as Beijing showed its inability to join the gathering. India is hosting the 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on 10-11 November to discuss the security concerns after the fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban.

China has cited "scheduling issues" as the reason behind skipping the meeting. The development has come amidst a few media reports speculating on China's participation in the meeting. It is pertinent to note that last week, Pakistan decided not to participate in the meeting to mark a protest against 'India's alleged negative role in Afghanistan'.

The meeting will focus on developing a "regional security architecture" to address the challenges posed by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, including terrorism both inside and outside the country's borders, radicalization and extremism, cross-border movement, drug production and trafficking, and the potential use of weapons and equipment left behind by the US and its allies.

Major regional countries to attend the meeting

Even as Pakistan and China have decided to stay away from the meeting, the other major countries in the region including Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are expected to join. Moreover, this will be the first time in history that all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan's close neighbours, will take part.

"Central Asian countries, as well as Russia and Iran, have confirmed participation. This would be the first time that all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan's immediate neighbours, would be participating in this format. The enthusiastic response is a manifestation of the importance attached to India's role in regional efforts to promote peace and security in Afghanistan," quoted Indian Express one of the sources as saying.

India's assistance to Afghanistan

Between 2001 and 2021, when multinational soldiers led by the United States were stationed in Afghanistan, India played a major role. New Delhi had invested $3 billion in different rehabilitation initiatives to help develop critical infrastructure projects in the country, including the parliament building and the Salma dam. When the Taliban, backed by Pakistan, took control of Kabul on August 15, New Delhi withdrew its diplomats.