Satellite images procured by Maxar Technologies have suggested that China has built a mock-up of a US destroyer warship on rail tracks in Ruoqiang, a Taklamakan Desert county in the northwestern Xinjiang region. The new images obtained by Maxar Technologies suggest that China could be preparing for a future naval clash against the United States.

China upgrading its military

China has been upgrading its military strength over the past few years, especially considering the fact that the Asian giant's cordial relationship with the United States has been getting worsened in recent years.

Maxar Technologies is a Colorado-based satellite imagery company, and the images show the outlines of a US aircraft carrier, and one destroyer sitting on a railway track. According to experts, the mock-ups of the US destroyer warship are part of a new target range developed by the People's Liberation Army.

Even though it is not clear how many details had been included in the apparent targets, the independent US Naval Institute revealed that it identified several features on the destroyer which include funnels and weapons systems.

China's denying game continues

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin revealed that he had no information about the images released by Maxar Technologies.

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," said Wenbin.

The images released by Maxar Technologies come at a time when two of the world's biggest economies in on the brink of a clash, especially due to the recent Taiwan issue, triggered by China as the Asian giant repeatedly trespassed the air space of the island nation.

Recently, the Pentagon had also expressed its concerns over China's attempt to advance its military. The defense department had recently issued a report suggesting that China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than US experts predicted just a year ago.

"The PLA's evolving capabilities and concepts continue to strengthen (China's) ability to 'fight and win wars' against a 'strong enemy' — a likely euphemism for the United States," read the report.