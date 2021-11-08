Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are growing strong in their relationship with each passing day. And their latest social media post is a proof of that. Kim took to social media and called Leander Paes her "snack". From remaining tight-lipped about their relationship to making it official on social media; the couple is reaching new relationship milestones every day. Kim Sharma's post comes a few days after Nick made the same comment on Priyanka Chopra.

The social media PDA

In her social media post, Kim and Leander are gazing at each other. She also shared a single photo of Paes and wrote, "Snack." Kim is best remembered for her role in Amitabh Bachchan - Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein. The two even shared a beautiful picture together, wishing their fans and followers a happy Diwali.

Priyanka - Nick's social media banter

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra had also shared a similar picture where Nick was seen using forks on her. PeeCee looked too hot-to-handle in the picture flaunting her toned bod in a swimsuit. She captioned the image as "snack". To this, Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti wrote, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."

However, social media was not too pleased with the post. And soon, the trolling started. "Looks likes nick is surviving on snacks only," wrote one user. "Has she forgotten our Indian culture so shameful," said another. "Shameful", "Vulgar", "Indecent" were some other comments left on the picture.