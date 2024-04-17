A day after Mumtaz made headlines for slamming Zeenat Aman for advocating live-in relationship, Saira Banu has also joined in the debate. Veteran actress Saira has also said that she wouldn't promote live-in relationships. Banu went on to add that she finds it unimaginable and unacceptable. Zeenat Aman had spoken about live-in relationships in her social media post.

Saira puts her point across

"Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It's something unimaginable and unacceptable for me," Saira told HT. She also called herself old fashioned and said that she hasn't been reading much to know what transpired between Mumtaz and Zeenat.

Zeenat advocates live-in

Zeenat had taken to social media to talk about how living in together is the ultimate test of marriage. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress had shared that she advocates live-in and gave the same advice to her sons who even followed it. Aman also said that couple's should first try staying together and seeing if living under the same roof works out for them before involving their parents and the marriage institutional bodies.

Mumtaz lashes out

Reacting to it, Mumtaz had blasted the actress and also accused her of trying to pass off as a 'cool aunty' after receiving social media popularity. "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty," the actress told Zoom.

"But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz further added.