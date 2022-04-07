It might have been a while but Dilip Kumar's death has left Saira Banu shattered. The veteran actress has stopped taking calls or even stepping out of the house. The legendary actor breathed his last on July 7, 2021. And ever since then, Saira Banu's health has been continuously deteriorating. Despite being 22 years younger than Dilip Kumar, Banu never let age come in between the two of them.

Saira Banu's deteriorating condition

"It's so sad. Sairaji seems to be have gone into a shell after Yusuf Saab's sad passing away. I made many attempts to contact her. When I could not reach her, I dropped in at her home. But I couldn't meet her I feel really said. I remember the last time I met them both at their bungalow. Sairaji was so gracious. She had made really delicious cookies and cakes for me," veteran actress Mumtaz has now told Bollywood Hungama.

Celebs left worried

Dharmendra also told the website that he is concerned about Saira Banu. He revealed that though he has tried to be in touch with her several times, she has become recluse and doesn't wish to meet. "Kaisi hai Sairaji? Yeh sawaal toh main aapse puchna chahta hoon. After Dilip Saab, she has gone into a shell. We all lost the greatest actor. But she lost much more. I want her to know my wife and I are there for her if she needs us," Shatrughan Sinha told the website.

Saira Banu had always maintained that she would never be able to get on with her life if Dilip Kumar passes away before her. Even at his funeral, she looked devastated and couldn't hold back her tears.